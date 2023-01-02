Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Rutgers at No. 1 Purdue

Rutgers (9-4, 1-1) at No. 1 Purdue (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten)
Rutgers - Purdue. For Scarlet Knight fans, the two go together with an incredible last-second shot by Ron Harper Jr. to defeat the No. 1 Boilermakers. A little over a year later, the game goes to Mackey Arena with the Boilers at the top of the nation once again.
How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes
Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, IN
Tip-off: Monday, January 2 at 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: BTN with Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (color)
Stream: fuboTV (free trial)
Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color); WRSU 88.7 FM
NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 20; Purdue No. 4
KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 18; Purdue - No. 6
Betting Line
The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Sunday, Jan. 2 at 7:00 PM ET.
- Moneyline (ML): Rutgers +300 | Purdue -400
- Against the Spread (ATS): Rutgers +8.5 (-110) | Purdue -8.5 (-110)
- Over/Under (O/U): Over 131.5 (-110) | Under 131.5 (-110)
Warming up at Mackey getting ready to take on No. 1.#TheKnighthood ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/zlpA9Xbyp1— Rutgers Men’s Basketball (@RutgersMBB) January 2, 2023
