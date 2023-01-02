Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Rutgers at No. 1 Purdue

Rutgers (9-4, 1-1) at No. 1 Purdue (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Rutgers - Purdue. For Scarlet Knight fans, the two go together with an incredible last-second shot by Ron Harper Jr. to defeat the No. 1 Boilermakers. A little over a year later, the game goes to Mackey Arena with the Boilers at the top of the nation once again.

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, IN

Tip-off: Monday, January 2 at 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: BTN with Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (color)

Stream: fuboTV (free trial)

Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color); WRSU 88.7 FM

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 20; Purdue No. 4

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 18; Purdue - No. 6

Betting Line

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Sunday, Jan. 2 at 7:00 PM ET.

Moneyline (ML): Rutgers +300 | Purdue -400

Rutgers +300 | Purdue -400 Against the Spread (ATS): Rutgers +8.5 (-110) | Purdue -8.5 (-110)

Rutgers +8.5 (-110) | Purdue -8.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): Over 131.5 (-110) | Under 131.5 (-110)