Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Rutgers at Michigan State

Join us to discuss the action as it happens live!

By Greg Patuto
NCAA Basketball: Ohio State at Rutgers Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers (13-5, 5-2 Big Ten) at Michigan State (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten)

The Big Ten gauntlet is full of statement games for all teams involved. On Thursday, both Rutgers and Michigan State will enter one as they both look to keep pace in the conference race.

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing, MI

Tip-off: Thursday, January 19 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 with Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Jim Jackson (color)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color), WRSU 88.7 FM

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 17; Michigan State No. 43

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 16; Michigan State - No. 40

Betting Lines

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 PM ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Rutgers +132 | Michigan State -152
  • Against the Spread (ATS): Rutgers +3 (-110) | Michigan State -3 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): Over 127 (-110) | Under 127 (-110)

