Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Rutgers at Michigan State

Rutgers (13-5, 5-2 Big Ten) at Michigan State (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten)
The Big Ten gauntlet is full of statement games for all teams involved. On Thursday, both Rutgers and Michigan State will enter one as they both look to keep pace in the conference race.
How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes
Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing, MI
Tip-off: Thursday, January 19 at 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS1 with Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Jim Jackson (color)
Stream: Fox Sports App
Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color), WRSU 88.7 FM
NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 17; Michigan State No. 43
KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 16; Michigan State - No. 40
Betting Lines
The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 PM ET.
- Moneyline (ML): Rutgers +132 | Michigan State -152
- Against the Spread (ATS): Rutgers +3 (-110) | Michigan State -3 (-110)
- Over/Under (O/U): Over 127 (-110) | Under 127 (-110)
