Rutgers Football: Greg Schiano continues to make changes to coaching staff

Greg Schiano is not done making chances to the coaching staff at Rutgers.

On Thursday, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that the Scarlet Knights will hire Dave Brock as the new wide receivers coach. Brock previously worked at Rutgers as the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2012 under head coach Kyle Flood. He has also worked with wide receivers at North Carolina, Kansas State, and Hofstra.

Most recently, Brock was an analysis at Texas in 2022 after serving as the wide receivers coach for the Atlanta Falcons from 2019-21.

With Brock taking over as wide receivers coach, there will be more changes to the staff. NJ Advance Media reported that Damiere Shaw will move from receivers coach to running backs coach. Also, Andrew Aurich will move to tight ends coach.

Shaw moved to wide receivers coach last season after Tiquan Underwood accepted the same position at Pitt. As for Aurich, he will now lead his third position group in four years in Piscataway. He was originally hired as the offensive line coach before moving to running backs over the last two years.

Both Shaw and Aurich have one year remaining on their contracts.

After all of the shake ups, this leaves one position remaining to be filled and that is at offensive line. Schiano expects the hirings to be made official quickly so the team can get comfortable in new roles.