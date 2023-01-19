Ace Bailey confirms commitment to Rutgers: What it means for the Scarlet Knights?

Ace Bailey made his commitment to Rutgers official on Wednesday. He took to social media to share that he would be joining the Scarlet Knights as they continue to build the program up even further.

Steve Pikiell continues to take this program to the next level and it continues with Bailey. So, what does this commitment really mean?

Bailey will join four-star guard Dellquan Warren as commits in the Class of 2024, where Rutgers has the third-ranked class to this point. Another four-star prospect Gavin Griffiths is prepared to join Rutgers next season after signing his letter of intent.

Bailey is a five-star prospect in the Class if 2024. He is ranked No. 6 in 247Sports Composite Rankings and No. 9 nationally according to ESPN. This is the type of recruit that can set a precedent at Rutgers. What is another? Dylan Harper.

Rutgers has struggled to keep homegrown talent in the state. When transitioning into the Big Ten, there were down years before Pikiell took the reins. Now, the Scarlet Knights have made consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament and have a third on the horizon. Still, it has been difficult to keep elite talent home.

High school basketball in New Jersey is arguably the best in the nation and the Class of 2023 was absolutely stacked. DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw rank in the Top 5 while Simeon Wilcher is another top recruit. They chose the likes of Kentucky and North Carolina.

Enter Dylan Harper — a five-star out of Don Bosco Prep with ties to the Scarlet Knights already. Son of NBA champion Ron Harper and brother of Rutgers’ star Ron Harper Jr., Dylan has a chance to continue the trend of great success in the family.

Bailey and Harper have a friendship but have not discussed potentially teaming up in Piscataway. This is a duo that could take Rutgers to the next level.

On Thursday night, the 23rd-ranked Scarlet Knights will travel to East Lansing to take on Michigan State. This is a game that can create separation in the Big Ten standings this season. For years to come, the team is set up as well as can be and Harper could help improve it further.