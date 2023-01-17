Rutgers Basketball: Cam Spencer named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week

Cam Spencer has made an immediate impact on Rutgers this season. Now, he received a special honor from the conference.

Spencer has been named the Co-Big Ten Player of the Week after his performances in victories over Northwestern and Ohio State. Spencer shares this week’s honor with Fletcher Loyer of Purdue. He is the second Scarlet Knight to win this award. Geo Baker earned this right twice during his career (2021, 2022).

Coming off a loss to Iowa, Rutgers needed to bounce-back on the road against Northwestern and Spencer made sure of it. He finished with a season-high 23 points, including 6-for-7 from three-point range. For the second time this season, Spencer hit a game-winning three in the final minute of the game.

On Sunday against Ohio State, Spencer put up another memorable performance. He finished with 21 points (16 in the second half), six rebonds, six assists, and four steals. Spencer became the first Scarlet Knight to score 20 or more points in back-to-back Big Ten games since Ron Harper Jr. in 2020.

Since transferring from Loyola-Maryland, Spencer has been a factor on both ends of the floor. He is averaging 13.9 points per game and is second in the Big Ten conference with 47 steals. He is shooting 47.4 percent from the field, 87.1 percent from the free throw line and 47.7 percent from three.

Spencer will lead the Scarlet Knights into a road matchup with Michigan State on Thursday night.