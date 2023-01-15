 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Ohio State at Rutgers

Join us to discuss the action as it happens live!

By Greg Patuto
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Northwestern David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) at Rutgers (12-5, 4-2)

The game that fans have been waiting for. Rutgers goes for its revenge against Ohio State after a game-winning three that should not have been.

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, NJ

Tip-off: Sunday, January 15 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: BTN with Paul Keels (play-by-play) and Ron Stokes (color)

Stream: fuboTV (free trial)

Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color); Sirius 391, WRSU 88.7 FM

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 14; Ohio State No. 15

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 18; Ohio State - No. 21

Betting Lines

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Sunday, Jan. 15 at 2:15 PM ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Ohio State +140 | Rutgers -160
  • Against the Spread (ATS): Ohio State +3 (-110) | Rutgers -3 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): Over 135 (-110) | Under 135 (-110)

Loading comments...