Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Ohio State at Rutgers

Northwestern (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) at Rutgers (12-5, 4-2)
The game that fans have been waiting for. Rutgers goes for its revenge against Ohio State after a game-winning three that should not have been.
How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes
Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, NJ
Tip-off: Sunday, January 15 at 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: BTN with Paul Keels (play-by-play) and Ron Stokes (color)
Stream: fuboTV (free trial)
Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color); Sirius 391, WRSU 88.7 FM
NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 14; Ohio State No. 15
KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 18; Ohio State - No. 21
Betting Lines
The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Sunday, Jan. 15 at 2:15 PM ET.
- Moneyline (ML): Ohio State +140 | Rutgers -160
- Against the Spread (ATS): Ohio State +3 (-110) | Rutgers -3 (-110)
- Over/Under (O/U): Over 135 (-110) | Under 135 (-110)
GAMEDAY. We are back home for this B1G battle today ️⚔️— Rutgers Men’s Basketball (@RutgersMBB) January 15, 2023
Ohio State
Jersey Mike’s Arena
️ 2:15 PM
@BigTenNetwork
@wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/GwQ4Ft22lo
