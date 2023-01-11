Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Rutgers at Northwestern

Rutgers (11-5, 3-2) at Northwestern (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten)
Rutgers has a chance to avenge a home loss to Iowa on Sunday with what would be an impressive road triumph against a Northwestern team on the rise.
How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes
Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.
Tip-off: Thursday, January 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: BTN with Cory Provus (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (color)
Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color); Sirius 391, WRSU 88.7 FM
NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 21; Northwestern No. 45
KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 16; Northwestern - No. 51
Betting Line
The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 9:00 PM ET.
- Moneyline (ML): Rutgers -120 | Northwestern +100
- Against the Spread (ATS): Rutgers +1.5 (-110) | Northwestern -1.5 (-110)
- Over/Under (O/U): Over 126.5 (-110) | Under 126.5 (-110)
