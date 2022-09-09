2022 Rutgers Football Game: Week 2 Preview vs. Wagner

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Wagner at Rutgers

Where: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

Kick-off: Saturday, September 10 at 4:00 PM ET

Weather: 80 degrees, partly cloudy with a 6% chance of rain, 5 mph winds

TV: Big Ten Network with Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (color), Krystle Rich (sideline)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM, SiriusXM 205) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Mike Teel and Eric LeGrand (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan McCoy & Eddie Kalegi; Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app

Series History: First meeting in program history

Statistical Leaders

Rutgers

Passing: Evan Simon - 8-for-12, 66.7%, 63 yards, 0 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

Rushing: Kyle Monangai - 64 yards on 19 carries, 3.4 ypc, 1 touchdown

Receiving: Johnny Langan - 2 catches for 25 yards, 12.5 ypc, 0 touchdowns

Defense: Christian Izien - 10 tackles, Tyreem Powell - 2 sacks, Robert Longerbeam and Christian Braswell - 1 interceptions

Wagner

Passing: Nick Kargman - 13-for-32, 40.6%, 218 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions

Rushing: Rickey Spruill - 58 yards on 13 carries, 4.5 ypc, 1 touchdown

Receiving: Naiem Simmons - 8 catches for 162 yards, 20.2 ypc, 1 touchdown

Defense: Andre Crawley - 10 tackles, Titus Leo and John Gioia - 1 sack, Jayden Brown - 1 interception

What To Watch For

When Rutgers has the ball

It will be interesting to see what Rutgers decides to work on in this game.

Will it be figuring out quarterbacks? Trying to get the ball downfield? Switching up the look of the offensive line? All are possible in Week 2.

The Scarlet Knights should be able to get whatever they want early on to build a huge lead in the first half. From that moment on, Greg Schiano will be able to get some different players in the game and really see what he has.

Wagner allowed 48 points last week to Fordham. The offense for Rutgers can get comfortable and put up some big numbers in this game. If there is ever a time for a stat-padder, this is it.

When Wagner has the ball

Nick Kargman hit Naielm Simmons eight times for 162 yards and a touchdown in the season opener. The rest of the offense, not much.

Kargman can sling it a bit while Simmons proved to be a threat but this came against Fordham. The Rutgers’ defense is a major step up and flowing with confidence now following a victory over Boston College.

Wagner will have to move the ball and sustain drives to keep it respectable but that will be difficult against a Big Ten defense.

Could Rutgers win this game?

Could they? If the Scarlet Knights lose this game, there is a new No. 1 in the “Worst Loss Of All-Time” category.

Final thoughts

We never want to rush college football season. This is the best time of year. But after a Week 1 victory, there is a path to 3-0 into Big Ten play against Iowa, who is unimpressive. The Scarlet Knights can continue to build momentum and use these next two weeks to fine tune certain aspects of their game.