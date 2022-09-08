Rutgers Men’s Basketball finalizes schedule, announces Big Ten games

Rutgers Men’s Basketball has finalized its schedule for the 2022-2023 season.
On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten slate for the Scarlet Knights was announced. This comes after the non-conference games were released back in July.
The Big Ten will be a gauntlet once again and Rutgers will go through some difficult stretches over the course of the season. From Feb. 4-11, Rutgers will take on Michigan State at Madison Square Garden before road matchups against Indiana and Illinois.
The early conference games will take place on Dec. 3 against Indiana and Dec. 8 at Ohio State. Following a trip to Columbus, the Scarlet Knights will face a non-conference stretch that lasts until after New Year’s.
Below, take a look at the full schedule for the Scarlet Knights in the upcoming season.
Rutgers Men’s Basketball Schedule
Monday, Nov. 7 - vs. Columbia
Thursday, Nov. 10 - vs. Sacred Heart
Saturday, Nov. 12 - vs. UMass Lowell
Friday, Nov. 18 - vs. Temple at Mohegan Sun Arena
Tuesday, Nov. 22 - vs. Rider
Saturday, Nov. 26 - vs. Central Connecticut State
Wednesday, Nov. 30 - at Miami
Saturday, Dec. 3 - vs. Indiana
Thursday, Dec. 8 - at Ohio State
Sunday, Dec. 11 - vs. Seton Hall
Saturday, Dec. 17 - vs. Wake Forest
Friday, Dec. 23 - vs. Bucknell
Friday, Dec. 30 - vs. Coppin State
Monday, Jan. 2 - at Purdue
Thursday, Jan. 5 - vs. Maryland
Sunday, Jan. 8 - vs. Iowa
Wednesday, Jan. 11 - at Northwestern
Sunday, Jan. 15 - vs. Ohio State
Thursday, Jan. 19 - at Michigan State
Tuesday, Jan. 24 - vs. Penn State
Sunday, Jan. 29 - at Iowa
Wednesday, Feb. 1 - vs. Minnesota
Saturday, Feb. 4 - vs. Michigan State at Madison Square Garden
Tuesday, Feb. 7 - at Indiana
Saturday, Feb. 11 - at Illinois
Tuesday, Feb. 14 - vs. Nebraska
Saturday, Feb. 18 - at Wisconsin
Thursday, Feb. 23 - vs. Michigan
Sunday, Feb. 26 - at Penn State
Thursday, March 2 - at Minnesota
Sunday, March 5 - vs. Northwestern
