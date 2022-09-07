Women’s Basketball: Big Ten releases 2022-2023 conference schedule

The Big Ten shared its full 2022-2023 women’s basketball conference schedule on Wednesday morning.

The conference opponents were shared back in June but now there are dates for each matchup. Rutgers will play nine games at Jersey Mike’s Arena and nine games on the road. All times and television information will be announced at a later date.

Rutgers hired Coquese Washington to be the new head coach, hoping to turn around a team that finished 11-20 last season. The Scarlet Knights went 3-14 in the Big Ten last season but won a game in the Big Ten Tournament. Rutgers defeated Penn State in the first round before being eliminated by Illinois.

Th non-conference schedule was announced back in August and can be found here.

Rutgers Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule

Sunday, Dec. 4 - vs. Ohio State

Wednesday, Dec. 7 - at Illinois

Friday, Dec. 30 - at Penn State

Monday, Jan. 2 - vs. Maryland

Saturday, Jan. 7 - vs. Nebraska

Thursday, Jan. 12 - at Minnesota

Sunday, Jan. 15 - at Maryland

Thursday, Jan. 19 - vs. Michigan

Sunday, Jan. 22 - at Michigan State

Thursday, Jan. 26 - vs. Penn State

Sunday, Jan. 29 - at Indiana

Sunday, Feb. 5 - vs. Wisconsin

Thursday, Feb. 9 - vs. Purdue

Sunday, Feb. 12 - at Iowa

Wednesday, Feb. 15 - vs. Northwestern

Monday, Feb. 20 - at Wisconsin

Thursday, Feb. 23 - at Michigan

Sunday, Feb. 26 - vs. Illinois