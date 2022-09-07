Women’s Basketball: Big Ten releases 2022-2023 conference schedule

The Big Ten shared its full 2022-2023 women’s basketball conference schedule on Wednesday morning.
The conference opponents were shared back in June but now there are dates for each matchup. Rutgers will play nine games at Jersey Mike’s Arena and nine games on the road. All times and television information will be announced at a later date.
Rutgers hired Coquese Washington to be the new head coach, hoping to turn around a team that finished 11-20 last season. The Scarlet Knights went 3-14 in the Big Ten last season but won a game in the Big Ten Tournament. Rutgers defeated Penn State in the first round before being eliminated by Illinois.
Th non-conference schedule was announced back in August and can be found here.
Rutgers Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule
Sunday, Dec. 4 - vs. Ohio State
Wednesday, Dec. 7 - at Illinois
Friday, Dec. 30 - at Penn State
Monday, Jan. 2 - vs. Maryland
Saturday, Jan. 7 - vs. Nebraska
Thursday, Jan. 12 - at Minnesota
Sunday, Jan. 15 - at Maryland
Thursday, Jan. 19 - vs. Michigan
Sunday, Jan. 22 - at Michigan State
Thursday, Jan. 26 - vs. Penn State
Sunday, Jan. 29 - at Indiana
Sunday, Feb. 5 - vs. Wisconsin
Thursday, Feb. 9 - vs. Purdue
Sunday, Feb. 12 - at Iowa
Wednesday, Feb. 15 - vs. Northwestern
Monday, Feb. 20 - at Wisconsin
Thursday, Feb. 23 - at Michigan
Sunday, Feb. 26 - vs. Illinois
