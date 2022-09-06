On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 146: Week 1 Victory Recap With David Anderson

It is victory week for Rutgers Football after taking down Boston College using a 96-yard drive in the fourth quarter. The user victory gives the Scarlet Knights a path to 3-0 for the second consecutive season. We are joined by longtime On the Banks contributor David Anderson to breakdown the game and discuss some key points of the team.

Women’s Soccer remains undefeated while dominating their opponents over the last two games while Field Hockey is getting back on track. After losing two straight to begin the season, they have won the last two games, including a 1-0 overtime victory against No. 15 UConn.

The fall season marches on and we discuss the last week of action from athletics around Rutgers.

