Five-star long snapper Jake Eldridge commits to Rutgers

Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights have added one more member of the Class of 2023.

Five-star long snapper Jake Eldridge has committed to Rutgers. The IMG Academy product took to Twitter on Monday night to make his official announcement.

Eldridge is currently ranked as the No. 2 long snapper in the nation, according to Rubio Long Snapping’s player rankings. He is from Colleyville, Texas but is currently playing his final season down in Florida. This is a common tactic from elite players as IMG Academy has an incredible reputation.

It was a busy summer for Eldridge as he made plenty of visits to Power Five schools. He held offers from Air Force and Miami prior to his commitment. The plan was for Eldridge to attend UCLA before the Scarlet Knights entered the conversation.

Schiano and his staff has been recruiting Eldridge for months now but recently offered a scholarship, which the long snapper accepted on the spot.

At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Eldridge is known to be extremely athletic and received high praise from Rubio Long Snapping.

“He’s a super smooth and collected long snapper that never stops improving. He has a great head on his shoulders and UCLA (where he was committed before) is getting an excellent long snapper and person. His hands are massive and I don’t think he is done growing. His body is changing in an excellent way and the sky is the limit for Jake.”

Billy Taylor started for four years at Rutgers before chasing a dream in the NFL. Now, the Scarlet Knights will look to keep the position in a good place moving forward.