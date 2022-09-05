Rutgers WR Taj Harris stepping away from football for personal reasons

Taj Harris has announced that he is stepping away from football.

On Monday, Harris took to Twitter that he was leaving football to focus on personal aspects of his life. This decision comes two days after Rutgers defeated Boston College in Week 1.

Harris was targeted once during the season-opener, making one catch for nine yards. He saw great success at Syracuse before entering the transfer portal and landing with the Scarlet Knights.

Harris played in three games for the Orange last season. He was expected to be a strong addition for Rutgers after losing Bo Melton to the NFL because of his size and length.

Head coach Greg Schiano discussed the limited role of Harris in Week 1 during his press conference on Monday. He discussed the depth that he wanted to see on the outside.

“We have a lot of guys that are playing,” Schiano said. “You saw we played a lot of guys at a lot of positions, and that was on purpose. I’m hopeful that his reps will grow as we get more and more comfortable. He is a newcomer that has worked hard to get himself in a position to compete. I’m hopeful that that grows.”

Rutgers will be back in action on Saturday in its home opener against Wagner.