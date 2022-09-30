2022 Rutgers Football Game: Week 5 Preview at Ohio State

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Rutgers at Ohio State

Where: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH

Kick-off: Saturday, October 1 at 3:30 PM ET

Weather: 63 degrees, cloudy skies with a 24% chance of rain, 14 mph winds

TV: BTN with Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Joshua Perry (color), and Rick Rizzo (sideline)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Justin Pinnix-Odrick (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan Allen & Dennis Geissler; Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app

Series History: Ohio State leads all-time series 8-0; defeated Rutgers 52-13 in 2021

Ohio State SB Nation Site: Land-Grant Holy Land

Statistical Leaders

Rutgers

Passing: Evan Simon - 55-for-89, 61.8%, 566 yards, 3 touchdowns, 2 interceptions

Rushing: Kyle Monangai - 157 yards on 42 carries, 3.7 ypc, 2 touchdowns

Receiving: Aron Cruickshank - 18 catches for 156 yards, 8.7 ypc, 2 touchdowns

Defense: Christian Izien - 33 tackles, Wesley Bailey - 2.5 sacks, Robert Longerbeam - 2 interceptions

Ohio State

Passing: CJ Stroud - 79-for-112, 70.5%, 1,222 yards, 16 touchdowns, 1 interceptions

Rushing: TreVeyon Henderson - 318 yards on 50 carries, 6.4 ypc, 3 touchdown

Receiving: Emeka Egbuka - 26 catches for 442 yards, 17.0 ypc, 5 touchdown

Defense: Tommy Eichenberg - 33 tackles, Tommy Eichenberg, Jack Sawyer, Michael Hall Jr., and Javontae Jean-Baptiste - 2 sacks, Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister - 2 interceptions

What To Watch For

When Rutgers has the ball

If there is a weakness for Ohio State this season, it could be the cornerbacks. Th problem is, Rutgers has not shown an ability to get the ball down the field.

The Buckeyes might get haunted by their secondary down the stretch come postseason time but it should not be a problem on Saturday. Evan Simon threw for 300 yards against Iowa and he's going to have to sling it around the field once again.

The Scarlet Knights have shown an ability to run the ball but that will be difficult to do in this one. Sean Gleeson will have a chance to get the backfield involved in different ways. Kyle Monangai and Al-Shadee Salaam have shown an ability to catch the ball as well.

We know Rutgers will not be able to keep up offensively so it will be interesting to see how the offense opens up the playbook a bit, especially with an offensive line that is still improving.

When Ohio State has the ball

Pick your poison here.

CJ Stroud is looking like the Heisman favorite this season and has improved even more from last season. Even with Jaxon Smith-Njigba sidelined, the passing game continues to thrive as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka have stepped up. The Buckeyes continue to be a wide receiver factory.

In the backfield, TreVeyon Henderson is averaging 6.4 yards per carry while Miyan Williams is being used in different ways. Ohio State does not beat themselves. It has turned the ball over just twice this season and has committed four penalties over the last two games.

Expect Ryan Day to continue the same game plan as Ohio State will be able to do what it wants on Saturday.

Could Rutgers win this game?

Let’s keep this short and sweet — something would have to go terribly wrong on the Ohio State side for Rutgers to win this game.

Final thoughts

It’s not negativity, it’s not insulting, it’s not anything that can be misconstrued.

Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State — these are the three best teams in the nation and it is not particularly close. Yes, this includes Michigan and Clemson. They are not even that close. The key to this game for Rutgers is to stay healthy and move on in the schedule.

The good news is that over the next three weeks, the Scarlet Knights will face Nebraska, the bye week, and Indiana.