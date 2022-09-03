Rutgers rides strong defensive performance to earn upset victory over Boston College

Greg Schiano did not commit to a quarterback. The depth chart displayed many position battles on both sides of the ball. In the season-opener, Rutgers used every asset possible to earn a come-from-behind victory against Boston College.

The Scarlet Knights won their first game of the season for the third consecutive year after erasing a two-score deficit against Boston College on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, MA. This was the first victory for Rutgers against the Eagles since 1991.

Al-Shadee Salaam capped off a 12-play, 96-yard drive with a touchdown run from 22 yards out to give Rutgers the lead with 2:43 left. Salaam was one of seven Scarlet Knights to log a carry in the game and one of four players with at least five.

Schiano committed to the multi-quarterback system and showed it early on. Johnny Langan took the first snap of the game followed by Gavin Wimsatt and Evan Simon. The offense struggled put drives together but was picked up by the defense.

The Scarlet Knights held Boston College scoreless over the final 23 minutes while Phil Jurkovec totaled just 31 passing yards in the fourth quarter. Rutgers forced three turnovers, including a fumble at the Eagles’ six-yard line that led to a Kyle Monangai touchdown run. Monangai led the backfield with 19 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown.

The experienced secondary of Rutgers struggled a bit in the first half. Max Melton surrendered two touchdowns as Zay Flowers was able to get comfortable, logging 10 catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Robert Longerbeam came up with an interception while Christian Izien finished with a. team-high 10 tackles.

The pass rush of the Scarlet Knights took advantage of a new offensive line for Boston College. Wesley Bailey sacked Jurkovec to force a three-and-out on their final possession. The Eagles finished with just 29 rushing yards on 28 carries.

Rutgers had three different players attempt a pass, seven log a carry, and nine finish with a catch. The full repertoire of assets on both sides of the ball were on display in Week 1. This led to the Scarlet Knights winning the second-opener for the 10th time in 15 years under Schiano.