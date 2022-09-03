No. 8 Field Hockey Edges No. 15 UCONN in OT, 1-0

On a perfect September sun-splashed Afternoon in Piscataway, the Scarlet Knights won an overtime thriller against the Huskies, 1-0, improving to 2-2 on the young season.

This is the first ranked win of the season for the Knights, who lost consecutive games to ranked foes Duke and Saint Josephs prior to snapping that losing streak with a 2-0 shoutout vs. Lasalle this past Wednesday.

In that match, redshirt freshman Indy Van Ek (Netherlands) and sophomore Lucy Bannatyne (New Zealand) scored the lone two goals. Coach Meredith Civico noted after the Lasalle match how young and new this team is and gave a hint at her expectations moving forward:

“To get this win was really important. This is a young team, a new team. We’re disappointed with our opening weekend, but Duke was a great game, we battled. St. Joe’s, the score didn’t really reflect the game, which was unfortunate. We did lots of learning from both of those matches and the team worked so hard on that off day to reset, look at the games, look at some things we really needed to improve on and they did that today. They’re a group that wants to be successful. They have a standard. I’m really excited to see them continue to grow.” (Courtesy of Rutgers Athletics) Meredith Civico, Head Coach

Friday’s game against Uconn was the third ranked match in four games for the Scarlet Knights and the schedule does not let up with nine games remaining against currently ranked opponents.

The affair was even throughout, with RU edging Uconn in shots, 11-9, and corners, 3-2, during regulation. Seven minutes into the overtime period, Gullermina Caursarano (Argentina) notched the golden goal off of a beautiful assist from Iris Langejans (Netherlands).

How about that game-winning GOAL!



Iris with the pass, Guillermina with the FINISH for a ranked win! pic.twitter.com/828W416BRU — Rutgers Field Hockey (@RUFieldHockey) September 2, 2022

The Huskies drop to 2-1 on the young season and have been a paw in the Knights’s craw throughout their history. RU’s win is just the 4th in 35 lifetime matches against Uconn. Rutgers now has 30 ranked wins since 2017 after having only 3 all-time prior to that, a testament to the work coach Civico has done to build an elite program.

Next Up:

At Monmouth Friday, the 9th and home on 9/11 for No. 13 Princeton.