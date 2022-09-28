Reviewing Betting Line, Spread, & Total for Rutgers at Ohio State

Rutgers is preparing for the impossible task of taking on Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.

The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 27-10 loss to Iowa in their Big Ten opener. The Buckeyes made quick work of Wisconsin as well. The money line for this game will not be available in many places because well, the outcome is all but decided officially.

Below, you can find some other trends to keep in mind.

Rutgers at Ohio State Line, Spread, & Total

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4:00 PM ET.

Moneyline (ML): Rutgers N/A | Ohio State N/A

Rutgers N/A | Ohio State N/A Against the Spread (ATS): Rutgers +40 (-110) | Ohio State -40 (-110)

Rutgers +40 (-110) | Ohio State -40 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): Over 59 (-110) | Under 59 (-110)

Rutgers at Ohio State Trends

Rutgers did not cover 7.5 points at home against a struggling Iowa team. This is mainly because the Hawkeyes were able to score two defensive touchdowns. The Scarlet Knights fell to 3-1 on the season and 2-2 ATS.

Rutgers covered the first two games of the season before the last two weeks where it has been unable to get its legs. The Scarlet Knights struggled in a two-point victory over Temple as a huge favorite while Iowa took control early on Saturday.

Ohio State is also 2-2 ATS and every number has been high. The Buckeyes are National Championship contenders this season so it is no surprise that the lowest spread in a game this season has been 17. Ohio State did not cover against Notre Dame in the opener and took it easy on Arkansas State. The Buckeyes followed this up by scoring 77 points against Toledo and dominating Wisconsin from the start.

When the Buckeyes have covered games, they have also gone over. During the first two weeks, Ohio State stayed under the number. Rutgers has also seen two games go over. This includes on Saturday against Iowa when Kirk Ferentz opted to kick a late field goal rather than punting the ball up two scores. It took a ricochet through the uprights to reach the number.

This Saturday, it will be difficult to bet the number. Ohio State has jumped on Rutgers early in the past then taken its foot off the gas. There might be a different mindset around the team this season. Remember, the Buckeyes put up 77 points in a game. The safe bet here is the over. It is set at 59 and Ohio State might come within a score of that by itself. Rutgers has been able to put up some points in the second half against the Buckeyes using some trickery.

If you are going to look into a side, it will have to be Ohio State. It will not be enjoyable to watch this game and hope that Rutgers covers a 40-point spread. If there is a safer bet, it might be Ohio State in the first half. Rutgers fans, buckle up and just work through Saturday to get this game in the rearview.