The End The Streaks Game Thread: Week 4 Iowa at Rutgers

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Iowa at Rutgers

Where: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ

Kick-off: Saturday, September 24 at 7:00 PM ET

Weather: 51 degrees, clear skies with a 12% chance of rain, 4 mph winds

TV: FS1 with Noah Eagles (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (color)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM, SiriusXM 196) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Mike Teel and Eric LeGrand (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan Allen & Eddie Kalegi; Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app

Series History: Iowa leads all-time series 2-0; defeated Rutgers 30-0 in 2019

2022 Rutgers Football Game: Week 4 Preview vs. Iowa

Rutgers is unbeaten and Big Ten play is beginning with a primetime matchup with Iowa. Rutgers now has a chance to be 4-0 for the first time since 2012 and can snap a 19-game Big Ten losing streak at home.

