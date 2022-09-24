The End The Streaks Game Thread: Week 4 Iowa at Rutgers

How To Watch, Stream & Listen
Iowa at Rutgers
Where: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ
Kick-off: Saturday, September 24 at 7:00 PM ET
Weather: 51 degrees, clear skies with a 12% chance of rain, 4 mph winds
TV: FS1 with Noah Eagles (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (color)
Stream: Fox Sports App
Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM, SiriusXM 196) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Mike Teel and Eric LeGrand (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan Allen & Eddie Kalegi; Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app
Series History: Iowa leads all-time series 2-0; defeated Rutgers 30-0 in 2019
2022 Rutgers Football Game: Week 4 Preview vs. Iowa
Rutgers is unbeaten and Big Ten play is beginning with a primetime matchup with Iowa. Rutgers now has a chance to be 4-0 for the first time since 2012 and can snap a 19-game Big Ten losing streak at home.
Join us in the comment section for some discussion during the game.
Tickets to the general public are now SOLD OUT ‼️— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) September 23, 2022
⬇️Student tickets are still available⬇️https://t.co/3C35IybjIR
Wear Red | #CHOP pic.twitter.com/zXtE1evstg
