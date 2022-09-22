On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 148: Week 4 Preview vs. Iowa with Chad Leistikow of The Des Moines Register

The Scarlet Knights are officially 3-0. They took care of business in the non-conference portion of the schedule and will now face a winnable game against Iowa.

Or is it winnable?

The Hawkeyes are one of the best defenses in the nation but the offense is struggling. Iowa will travel to SHI Stadium to take on Rutgers on Saturday night.

The Women’s Soccer team continues to roll with a recent victory over No. 21 Ohio State to move to 9-0 — and there is no slowing down in sight. Field Hockey and Men’s Soccer will also be in action against difficult competition.

