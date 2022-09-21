Reviewing Betting Line, Spread, & Total for Iowa at Rutgers

Rutgers has made it through its portion of the non-conference schedule without a loss for the second consecutive season. Now, Big Ten play begins with a matchup against Iowa.

A struggling offense and elite defense will come to Piscataway looking to turn things around. For Rutgers, the quarterback room is a bit banged up, which means the offense might have to lean on the running game a bit more than usual.

The game will take place at SHI Stadium on Saturday night. Here are some betting trends to keep an eye on as gamete approaches.

Iowa at Rutgers Line, Spread, & Total

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 4:00 PM ET.

Moneyline (ML): Iowa -290 | Rutgers +245

Iowa -290 | Rutgers +245 Against the Spread (ATS): Iowa -7.5 (-110) | Rutgers +7.5 (-110)

Iowa -7.5 (-110) | Rutgers +7.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): Over 34 (-110) | Under 34 (-110)

Iowa at Rutgers Trends

Rutgers moved to 3-0 on the season with a win over Temple but did not cover the spread of 18.5. The Scarlet Knights are 2-1 ATS this season following the unimpressive offensive performance against the Owls. Rutgers has been big favorites in two games and underdog in one — a Week 1 win against Boston College.

Iowa has been struggling offensively and this has led to a 1-2 record ATS. Against South Dakota State, Iowa failed to score a touchdown in a 7-3 victory as a 10.5-point favorite. An outright loss to Iowa State did the Hawkeyes no favors but they were able to break the trend against Nevada. The Wolf Pack did not score against Iowa, which means the defense has given up just 13 points in three games.

It goes without saying that the Hawkeyes have been playing under. All three games have not been high scoring and this is another matchup that is expected to be played with little offense. Combined, both teams have seen five of their six games go under the number. For Iowa, this is the third game that the number is set below 40.

Rutgers has also been strong on the defensive side of the ball while the offense is has question marks. It took a 66-point performance against Wagner to hit an over. The Scarlet Knights will have to focus on getting in the end zone once against Iowa, let alone nine times.

When you see a number as low as this one, it is a safe bet to take the under. When looking at both offenses, can you find 35 points? The only way is if the defenses find a way to score points — maybe two touchdowns. As for the spread, Spencer Petras has played better on the road while Rutgers has lost 19 consecutive Big Ten home games. Take that as you will.