Gavin Wimsatt, Noah Vedral will be game-time decisions vs. Iowa

Greg Schiano announced that both Noah Vedral and Gavin Wimsatt will be game-time decisions ahead of the Big Ten opener on Saturday night against Iowa.

Wimsatt left the Week 3 victory over Temple with an injury and did not return. He finished 1-for-2 for 7 yards and added two rushes for 4 yards.

“Gavin will be a game-time decision. We’ll know as the week goes on,” Schiano said during his press conference on Monday.

Wimsatt was seen on the sideline with a limp but had his helmet on many times. Schiano said following the game that it was “too soon” to tell on the severity of his injury.

Vedral has missed the first three games of the season after starting for the Scarlet Knights over the last two seasons.

“He’s going to be a game-time decision as well,” Schiano said. “It’s a bit unsettling. You have two quarterbacks who are game-time decisions. Thank goodness Evan is healthy. We’ll just prepare for whoever we have that the doctors tell us will be able to play.”

If neither can go, Evan Simon will be the primary starter for Rutgers against a talented Iowa defense. On Saturday, Simon took a majority of the seas once Wimsatt went out. He finished 9-for-15 for 52 yards.

A case can be made that Simon is the best option for Rutgers under center as Big Ten play begins. He currently leads the team, completing 18-of-26 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns. Schiano added that there will be a walk-on quarterback at second string if Wimsatt and Vedral are out.

“I certainly have confidence in Evan, for sure,” Schiano said. “He knows what he’s doing, he’s a good player. He’ll be fine. Hopefully we’ll have more than one guy healthy. But you know, we have some walk-ons that are ready to go as well. You play who you have. That’s one thing I learned a long time ago. Don’t worry about you don’t have. Make sure the guys you do have, you’ve done everything you can to prepare them to go out and play.”