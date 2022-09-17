Week 3 Game Thread: Rutgers at Temple

How To Watch, Stream & Listen
Rutgers at Temple
Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA
Kick-off: Saturday, September 17 at 2:02 PM ET
Weather: 84 degrees, partly cloudy with a 4% chance of rain, 8 mph winds
TV: ESPN+ with Bill Spaulding (play-by-play) and Barrett Brooks (color)
Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM, SiriusXM 392) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Julian Pinnix-Odrick (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Alex Carmenaty & Dennis Geissler; Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app
Series History: Rutgers leads all-time series 22-15; defeated Temple 61-14 in 2021
Week 3 Preview: Rutgers at Temple
The victory over Boston College is in the rearview and Rutgers will look to roll to 3-0 during the 2022 season!
Join us in the comment section for some discussion during the game.
GAME DAY— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) September 17, 2022
⏰ 2:00 PM
Philadelphia, PA
ESPN + pic.twitter.com/KgqnPLxoFt
Loading comments...