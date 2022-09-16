2022 Rutgers Football Game: Week 3 Preview at Temple

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Rutgers at Temple

Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA

Kick-off: Saturday, September 17 at 2:02 PM ET

Weather: 84 degrees, partly cloudy with a 4% chance of rain, 8 mph winds

TV: ESPN+ with Bill Spaulding (play-by-play) and Barrett Brooks (color)

Stream: ESPN App

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM, SiriusXM 392) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Julian Pinnix-Odrick (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Alex Carmenaty & Dennis Geissler; Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app

Series History: Rutgers leads all-time series 22-15; defeated Temple 61-14 in 2021

Statistical Leaders

Rutgers

Passing: Evan Simon - 18-for-26, 69.2%, 214 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

Rushing: Al-Shadee Salaam - 122 yards on 13 carries, 9.4 ypc, 2 touchdowns; Kyle Monangai - 122 yards on 29 carries, 4.2 ypc, 2 touchdowns

Receiving: Aron Cruickshank - 6 catches for 83 yards, 13.8 ypc, 1 touchdowns

Defense: Christian Izien and Deion Jennings - 11 tackles, Wesley Bailey - 2.5 sacks, Robert Longerbeam - 2 interceptions

Temple

Passing: E.J. Warner - 14-for-19, 73.7%, 173 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

Rushing: Edward Saydee - 71 yards on 19 carries, 3.7 ypc, 1 touchdown

Receiving: Jose Barbon - 13 catches for 163 yards, 12.5 ypc, 0 touchdown

Defense: Jordan Magee - 16 tackles, Layton Jordan - 2.5 sacks

What To Watch For

When Rutgers has the ball

More and more of the rushing attack.

Coming into the season, the backfield was a question mark for Rutgers but that seems to have an answer two games in. During the non-conference portion of the schedule, the Scarlet Knights have found what works at running back.

Kyle Monangai is a polished option in the backfield while Al-Shadee Salaam is a bit more raw at this point. Together, they possess great speed and this can be used to get to the edge. Aaron Young will be thrown into the mix once he returns from injury. The Scarlet Knights have even started using Rashad Rochelle and his speed in the backfield.

It will be interesting to see if Rutgers can get the downfield passing game going. Like last week against Wagner, this might be a priority against a vulnerable Temple secondary. The front for the Owls is its strong suit, with a big defensive line and Jordan Magee at linebacker, but Rutgers should be able to play physical along the offensive line.

Rutgers might not be going up and down the field like last week but the offense should be able to put some points up once again.

When Temple has the ball

It is looking like freshman E.J. Warner is going to be the quarterback going forward for Temple. D’Wan Mathis has struggled with hanging onto the football, opening the door for Warner.

Stan Drayton knows a thing or two about running the football. A former running back himself, Drayton has coached players in the backfield every step of the way. Now, he has some options for the Owls. with a young quarterback, Temple will rely on the run game even more.

The Owls will have to maintain drives to stay alive in this game. As a three-touchdown underdog, Temple cannot afford to give up chunk plays or turn the ball over. The defense has not forced a turnover all season long but are holding opponents to 16% conversion on third down.

Offensively, Temple is going to attack the ground game and keep it simple for Warner.

Could Rutgers win this game?

The word “could” in this subsection is there because there have not been many wins on Rutgers’ schedule over the years. There will be a point where that word changes and the Scarlet Knights compete almost every week. Over the last two weeks, that “could” is there as a placeholder. Like last week, there would be big trouble if Rutgers loses this game. As a huge favorite, Rutgers needs to assert dominance once again.

Final thoughts

Rutgers should be on its way to 3-0 once again this season — halfway to a bowl berth. Nebraska, Maryland, Indiana remain on the schedule. An inept offense for Iowa also awaits next week. Can Rutgers find three wins in conference play and improve upon last year? That is yet to be seen but the offense has to remain creative. It is important for Sean Gleeson to use running backs in different ways and survive with the quarterback play.