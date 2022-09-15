On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 147: Week 3 Preview at Temple With Ryan Wallen of 247Sports

It is another victory week for the Scarlet Knights after a blowout victory over Wagner. Now, can Rutgers take down Temple for the second consecutive year?

The Scarlet Knights are big favorites this weekend, preparing to travel to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Owls. Rutgers can begin 3-0 for the second consecutive season and will be halfway to a bowl berth. Ryan Wallen of Owls Daily at 247Sports joined the show to breakdown the happenings with Temple.

The Women’s Soccer team is 8-0-0 for the second time in program history after a perfect non-conference slate. We discuss all action around Rutgers over the previous week.

How To Listen To All Episodes Of The On The Banks Podcast

Aside from every episode that we post in article form, you can listen directly on our site. The current podcast episode is now displaying at the bottom of every article we publish, along with every episode we’ve ever produced listed below it.

You can also continue to search “On The Banks Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or anywhere else you listen to podcasts. Subscribe to our podcast on any platform as well. In addition, we are proud to now be a part of the SB Nation podcast network.