Reviewing Betting Line, Spread, & Total for Rutgers at Temple

The Scarlet Knights have started the 2022 season with two victories and have a chance to be 3-0 for the second consecutive year.

Rutgers has made it a point to schedule a Power Five team in the non-conference over the last two years. Last season, the Scarlet Knights took down Syracuse and just two weeks ago, Rutgers upset Boston College. Now, the Scarlet Knights will look to defeat Temple once again.

The Scarlet Knights will travel to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia to take on a Temple team that they defeated 61-14 in 2021.

Rutgers at Temple Line, Spread, & Total

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Thursday, Sept. 15 at 1:00 PM ET.

Moneyline (ML): Rutgers -900 | Temple +640

Rutgers -900 | Temple +640 Against the Spread (ATS): Rutgers -17.5 (-110) | Temple +17.5 (-110)

Rutgers -17.5 (-110) | Temple +17.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): Over 44 (-110) | Under 44 (-110)

Rutgers at Temple Trends

Rutgers has enjoyed success so far this season. When a team is viewed as down, a couple wins means they are doing well ATS as well.

The Scarlet Knights have covered both games this season — one as a favorite and one as an underdog. Rutgers was a two-score dog to Boston College in Week 1 and ended up winning outright. Next, Rutgers was a massive favorite when a line eventually came out against FCS Wagner. Of course, that ended in a 59-point win.

As for Temple, the Owls are 1-1 on the season and ATS. The year began with a poor performance against Duke before they covered against Lafayette.

Both sides have played one over and one under. In Week 2 against Lafayette, the number was extremely low for a college football game at 39.5. Temple scored 30 to carry the number over. In week 1, it was a 30-0 loss to Duke so the Owls did not do much to help there.

Rutgers covered an over of 59 on its own against Wagner. In Week 1, a quick start fizzled out for both sides and the Scarlet Knights played enough defense to keep that game from going over.

The number is high in this one and while it might not be as lopsided as last year, Rutgers has a chance to cover once again. It should be able to get comfortable early and find different ways to put points on the board. Rutgers is a strong play in this one but the O/U is a bit more concerning.

Despite another low number at 44, Temple might not score much and Rutgers will not put up 50 points. If the Owls can score double-digits, this game will go over but that if a big if. when finding a side to take in this game, throw last year out the window and focus on the sides strictly from 2022.