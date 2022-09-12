Rutgers vs. Wagner: By the Numbers

Rutgers Scarlet Knight football (2-0, 0-0) dominated an FCS foe from Staten Island, the Wagner Seahawks, in impressive fashion Saturday afternoon with a 66-7 win in Piscataway. The win was definitely expected against a Wagner program that hasn’t been in the W column is almost three years, so most of the focus was on how the team got to the final score rather than the outcome itself.

A fun way to break down a performance like this is by the numbers, so let’s take a look at some key statistics from a beautiful, but sweaty afternoon on the banks.

12 - The Scarlet Knights have now played twelve true freshmen this year between the first two games, including eight that saw their first action in the blowout of Wagner Saturday afternoon.

145 - The total yards allowed by Rutgers defense which put on a stifling performance throughout the game, a feat even more impressive when you consider the time of possession difference between the two team was minimal (RUT - 32:09 // WAG - 27:51).

15 - The amount of years it had been since Rutgers football had a game where they weren’t forced to punt a single time. The last occurrence was way back in the first Schiano era, when they took out Buffalo 38-3 in 2007 and were led by a three touchdown performance from Ray Rice.

154.17 - The NFL quarterback passer rating Evan Simon achieved with his performance against Wagner, just under four points from a perfect score. Simon went 10-13 for 151 yards and two scores.

5.8 - The average yards per attempt the nine different Rutgers athletes achieved on 55 combined carries against Wagner. Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt showed off how much of a dual threat he can be as he picked up 62 yards on six carries.

78 - and counting. The number of wins head coach Greg Schiano has amassed as the head of Rutgers football which ties him with Frank Burns as the all time leader.

8 and 3 - Eight different Scarlet Knights scored touchdowns Saturday afternoon while three different quarterbacks tossed scores of their own. Senior Captain Johnny Langan, a former standout quarterback for NJ powerhouse Bergen Catholic who moved to tight end before his junior year, threw a touchdown pass in the first quarter, a 43 yard strike to Isaiah Washington.

47,621 - The announced attendance at SHI Stadium for the home opener on Saturday. The student section specifically looked full and they were loud, especially in the first half when Rutgers jumped out to their early lead.

