Week 2 Game Thread: Wagner at Rutgers

How To Watch, Stream & Listen
Wagner (0-1) at Rutgers (1-0)
Where: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ
Kick-off: Saturday, September 10 at 4:00 PM ET
Weather: 80 degrees, partly cloudy with a 6% chance of rain, 5 mph winds
TV: Big Ten Network with Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (color), Krystle Rich (sideline)
Stream: Fox Sports App
Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM, SiriusXM 205) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Mike Teel and Eric LeGrand (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan McCoy & Eddie Kalegi; Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app
Wagner at Rutgers Game Preview
The victory over Boston College is in the rearview and Rutgers will look to roll in its home opener of the 2022 season!
Join us in the comment section for some discussion during the game.
No place like HOME❤️ pic.twitter.com/qQse9LA6Ml— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) September 10, 2022
