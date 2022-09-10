Week 2 Game Thread: Wagner at Rutgers

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Wagner (0-1) at Rutgers (1-0)

Where: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

Kick-off: Saturday, September 10 at 4:00 PM ET

Weather: 80 degrees, partly cloudy with a 6% chance of rain, 5 mph winds

TV: Big Ten Network with Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (color), Krystle Rich (sideline)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM, SiriusXM 205) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Mike Teel and Eric LeGrand (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan McCoy & Eddie Kalegi; Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app

Wagner at Rutgers Game Preview

The victory over Boston College is in the rearview and Rutgers will look to roll in its home opener of the 2022 season!

Join us in the comment section for some discussion during the game.