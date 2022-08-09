On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 142: Rutgers Football Is Back For 2022

Episode No. 142 of the On The Banks podcast features a new host and topics of conversation surrounding Rutgers Football. The Scarlet Knights are back in training camp preparing for the season-opener against Boston College.

Head coach Greg Schiano has a decision to make under center. There is a three-way competition going on between Noah Vedral, Gavin Wimsatt, and Evan Simon. Along with the quarterback situation, the offensive line and group of running backs remain interesting topics of conversation.

Off the field, the NCAA has rejected Drew Singleton’s appeal to return to Rutgers while the Big Ten continues to negotiate its next media rights deal.

How To Listen To All Episodes Of The On The Banks Podcast

Aside from every episode that we post in article form, you can listen directly on our site. The current podcast episode is now displaying at the bottom of every article we publish, along with every episode we’ve ever produced listed below it.

You can also continue to search “On The Banks Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or anywhere else you listen to podcasts. Subscribe to our podcast on any platform as well. In addition, we are proud to now be a part of the SB Nation podcast network.