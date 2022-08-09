Rutgers working Jamier Wright-Collins at linebacker during training camp

It is clear that Rutgers is going to need some depth at linebacker this season.

The Scarlet Knights lost some key contributors in the middle of the defense from last season. The likes of Olakunle Fatukasi and Tyson Fogg will no longer man the position. To make matters even more difficult, the NCAA has rejected Drew Singleton’s appeal to return to Rutgers for the 2022 season.

Rutgers will look for some players to step up. Tyreem Powell has been viewed as the main option and the Scarlet Knights could look to build depth in many ways. Recently, that has included Jamier Wright-Collins.

The running back has been seen working out at linebacker early in training camp.

“That’s a switch we made the other day. He played there in high school,” head coach Greg Schiano said following practice on Monday.

Wright-Collins was recruited in the Class of 2020 as an athlete. He played multiple positions on both sides of the ball in high school. When he first arrived at Rutgers, Wright-Collins played safety before being moved to running back.

As a freshman, Wright-Collins appeared in all nine games as a special teams’ player. Last season, he totaled 95 yards on 15 carries and added five catches. In year three, it looks as though Wright-Collins could take on a new challenge.

“He actually played safety here for two weeks when he first came,” Schiano said. “We felt like we needed to bolster that group and he is somebody who is capable of playing in games if he learns the position.”

It is still early in camp and the coaching staff is clearly willing to make some moves. When scrimmages begin, the Scarlet Knights will be able to see who will standout at certain positions.

“Ultimately, we have to decide who the starting 11 are and who the subs are for those starting 11,” Schiano said. “I tell our team, we weight that more heavily than we weight this. We weigh it all. We look at it all and evaluate it all but we weigh that more heavily because that’s ultimately closer to what matters and that’s game day.”