Reviewing Betting Line, Spread, & Total for Rutgers at Boston College

The 2022 season is upon us and for Rutgers, the opener is going to look a bit different than last year.

Outcome aside, the Scarlet Knights are preparing to open the season against Boston College, a team with many returning starters and high expectations. In 2021, Rutgers was able to coast to victory against Temple.

Rutgers will travel to Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, MA to take on the Eagles. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 5-7 season that saw them land a spot in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl when Texas A&M was forced to drop out. Boston College was prepared to take on East Carolina in the Military Bowl before a COVID breakout.

Rutgers at Boston College Line, Spread, & Total

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 4:30 PM ET.

Moneyline (ML): Rutgers +235 | Boston College -280

Rutgers +235 | Boston College -280 Against the Spread (ATS): Rutgers +7 (-105) | Boston College -7 (-115)

Rutgers +7 (-105) | Boston College -7 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): Over 48 (-110) | Under 48 (-110)

Rutgers at Boston College Trends

This is the first meeting between these two teams since 2019, which was the 11th consecutive victory for Boston College. Rutgers has not defeated the Eagles since 1991 in Piscataway. Boston College is 20-6-1 all-time in this series.

In 2021, Rutgers finished 5-7 and was 6-6 ATS. The Scarlet Knights covered the first four games of the season, including a 20-13 close loss in Ann Arbor in the Big Ten opener. Rutgers was unable to cover in its bowl game with a 38-10 loss to Wake Forest.

Boston College won six games last season for the second consecutive year. It finished 6-6 ATS as well. Like Rutgers, the Eagles covered many games early, winning four of their first five ATS.

The Eagles saw just three games go over the number in 2021 and were 3-0 in those games. This includes a 41-34 overtime victory against Missouri.

Rutgers saw five games go over with seven landing under. This offense averaged 20.5 points per contest in 2021. In all games that went over for Rutgers, at least one side scored 40 points while the other was held under 20. Rutgers did this twice during its non-conference schedule against Temple and Delaware while suffering lopsided losses to Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Maryland.

This line has seemed a bit low all offseason as Boston College is clearly the more-talented team on paper. Do what you will with that. Is this a chance to dabble on Rutgers on a line that does not seem right? Also, the O/U is low for a college football game and it is because they expect a defensive battle and some ugliness with it being the first game of the season.

Can Rutgers take advantage of this early and cover the number? Or potentially come out with a victory?