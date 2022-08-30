Rutgers Football releases Week 1 depth chart

The first depth chart of the 2022 season is here for Rutgers Football.

On Monday, Greg Schiano shared an update on the quarterback situation. Now, there is a full two-deep look of how the Scarlet Knights will look during Week 1. Of course, this is not set in stone and many positions are listed with “OR,” meaning there is still some decisions to be made.

Below, take a look at the full depth chart for offense, defense and special teams.

Offense

QB: Noah Vedral OR Evan Simon OR Gavin Wimsatt

RB: Aaron Young OR Kyle Monangai...Al-Shadee Salaam OR Samuel Brown V

WR: Aron Cruickshank OR Sean Ryan

WR: Joshua Youngblood...Christian Dremel

WR: Shameen Jones OR Taj Harris...Chris Long

TE: Johnny Langan...Matt Alaimo OR Victor Konopka

OT: Hollin Pierce...David Nwaogwugwu OR Tyler Needham

OG: JD DiRenzo...Bryan Felter

OC: Ireland Brown...Gus Zilinskas

OG: Curtis Dunlap Jr. OR Mike Ciaffoni

OT: Willie Tyler III...CJ Hanson OR Kamar Missouri

Defense

DL: Wesley Bailey...Jordan Thompson

DL: Aaron Lewis...Rene Konga

DL: Mayan Ahanotu OR Ifeanyi Maijeh

DL: Kyonte Hamilton...Troy Rainey

LB: Deion Jennings...Andrew Vince OR Jamier Wright-Collins

LB: Tyreem Powell...Austin Dean

DB: Max Melton...Christian Braswell

DB: Kessawn Abraham OR Robert Longerbeam

DB: Avery Young...Joe Lusardi

DB: Desmond Igbinosun...Elijuwan Mack

DB: Christian Izien...Shaquan Loyal

Specialists

PK: Jude McAtamney...Guy Fava

P: Adam Korsak...Flynn Appleby

LS: Ed Rogowski OR Zack Taylor

What We Learned?

Of course, the three-man quarterback competition continues and will likely not crown a winner until Saturday. As for the group protecting the quarterback, there is a bit more clarity.

With Reggie Sutton out with an injury, Rutgers added some members of the offensive line in the transfer portal. Willie Tyler III, JD DiRenzo, and Curtis Dunlap Jr. all have a chance to be starters for the Scarlet Knights this season. Hollin Pierce will man one of the tackle spots while Ireland Brown is slotted as the center.

Defensively, the secondary looks solid with Max Melton, Avery Young, and Christian Izien returning. The linebackers have been a big question mark but it seems as though Tyreem Powell and Deion Jennings have emerged as the frontrunners.

As the week goes on, there will have to be a decision made under center and at many other positions. What we do know is that there is a guide to how Rutgers might look when they take the field on Saturday against Boston College.