On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 145: Week 1 Preview at Boston College w/ Trevor Hass of The Boston Globe

Week 1 is finally among us and Rutgers is preparing to take on Boston College at Alumni Stadium on Saturday.

Who is the quarterback? What will the defensive plan look like? Can the Scarlet Knights pull off an upset? There are many questions to be answered on game day. As for all of the questions surrounding Boston College, Trevor Hass of The Boston Globe joined the show to discuss the upcoming matchup.

Around Rutgers, the Women’s Soccer team is off to an undefeated start after coming from behind to defeat Buffalo in the home-opener. Volleyball is 3-0 for the first time since 1998 while Field Hockey hosted the Battle on the Banks over the weekend.

