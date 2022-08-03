Rutgers Wrestling: Scarlet Knights will return to the Garden State Grapple in 2022

The full schedule has not yet been released for the upcoming 2022-23 Scarlet Knight wrestling season, but two out of conference opponents were confirmed earlier this week as the team will once again compete at the Garden State Grapple event taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark on December 4th.

Rutgers will wrestle in a pair of dual meets that afternoon, starting with Penn at 12:30PM and finishing off with Drexel at 2:30PM.

The event will feature eight duals in total with Big Ten foes Indiana, Michigan State, and Wisconsin joining the fray, along with Princeton and Binghamton.

The event is being billed as a Big Ten vs. EIWA conference showdown, so there won’t be any in-conference matches on the card.

Early opponent scouting shows Penn could come into the dual with nine ranked wrestlers, led by 2021-22 All-American CJ Composto at 141lbs as head coach Roger Reina continues to rebuild the Quakers into the powerhouse they once were.

Drexel has three wrestlers currently ranked by Intermat and will likely be led by Mickey O’Malley, who wrestled to a top-12 finish at last year’s NCAA tournament.

At last year’s inaugural Garden State Grapple event, the Scarlet Knights went 2-0 taking out Hofstra 35-6 before downing then No. 18 North Carolina, 28-9.

Full 2022 Garden State Grapple Schedule:

December 4, 2022 at the Prudential Center in Newark

Dual Meet Round 1 - 12:30pm

Rutgers vs. Penn

Wisconsin vs. Princeton

Michigan State vs. Binghamton

Indiana vs. Drexel

Dual Meet Round 2 - 2:30pm

Rutgers vs. Drexel

Wisconsin vs. Penn

Michigan State vs. Princeton

Indiana vs. Binghamton