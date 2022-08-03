Rutgers Women’s Basketball announces 2022-2023 non-conference schedule

The Rutgers Women’s Basketball team now has a non-conference schedule.

On Wednesday, the Scarlet Knights released their schedule of non-conference opponents to join their Big Ten schedule, which was released in June. Official dates and times will be shared in the upcoming weeks.

Coquese Washington will takeover a team that finished 11-20 last season. The Scarlet Knights picked up a blowout victory in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament over Penn State before being eliminated by Illinois.

Washington joins Rutgers looking to turn the program around. She brings 22 years of experience to the banks, including a successful tenure at Penn State where she earned three Big Ten titles and four NCAA Tournament appearances.

The season for Rutgers will begin with a matchup against Hofstra, the first of four in a row at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Following this stretch, the Scarlet Knights will play three games in the Battle 4 Atlantis. They will have a chance to play any team in the field — Louisville, Tennessee, South Dakota State, UCLA, Marquette, Texas, and Gonzaga.

On Nov. 30, Rutgers will travel to take on Boston College in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The non-conference schedule wraps up with four more home games leading into Big Ten play.

Notably, Rutgers will renew in-state rivalries with Seton Hall and Princeton. This will be its first matchup with either team since 2017.

Rutgers Non-Conference Games

Monday, November 7 - Hofstra at Jersey Mike’s Arena

Friday, November 11 - Seton Hall at Jersey Mike’s Arena

Sunday, November 13 - NJIT at Jersey Mike’s Arena

Wednesday, November 16 - North Carolina Central at Jersey Mike’s Arena

November 19-21 - Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island Bahamas

Sunday, November 27 - Cornell at Jersey Mike’s Arena

Wednesday, November 30 - Boston College at Conte Forum

Wednesday, December 7 - Delaware State at Jersey Mike’s Arena

Saturday, December 10 - Hampton at Jersey Mike’s Arena

Thursday, December 15 - Princeton at Jersey Mike’s Arena

Sunday, December 18 - New Orleans at Jersey Mike’s Arena