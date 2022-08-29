Greg Schiano updates quarterback situation ahead of season-opener at Boston College

Rutgers is five days away from opening the 2022 season against Boston College.

Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights have not named a starting quarterback to this point — and that should not be a surprise.

Rutgers went into training camp with a three-man quarterback battle between Noah Vedral, Gavin Wimsatt, and Evan Simon. As the final days of practice commence, Schiano feels comfortable not naming a starter to this point.

“We haven’t settled yet on who will start,” Schiano said during his game week press conference on Monday. “I think they all had good training camps. We’re going to do whatever it takes to win. I don’t know how many you’ll see. Whatever it takes.”

Vedral has been the starting quarterback over the last two years after transferring from Nebraska. Simon has played sparingly over his three years with Rutgers, including six appearances in 2021.

Wimsatt will enter this season as the player to watch and leader of the future. The four-star recruit entered Rutgers as the highest-rated quarterback prospect in program history. It is unknown if the coaching staff is ready to give Wimsatt the keys just yet, especially with a shaky offensive line.

Over the course of the offseason and training camp, Schiano has not ruled out the possibility of using multiple quarterbacks.

“Whatever it takes to give us the best chance to win,” Schiano said. “And I say I — Sean, myself and the offensive staff, if we feel that’s the best way to win a game, then we’ll play multiple guys. If not we’ll just play one. We’re such a young team and we’re figuring out who we are — we have three practices this week that are really important.”

As the season creeps closer and closer, this seems like a likely scenario for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers used both Vedral and Wimsatt during the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl last season.

Game week has finally arrived and Rutgers will have practices to complete this week. One thing we know is that Schiano and the rest of the coaching staff will be watching closely as they prepare to begin the season — and potentially name a starting quarterback.

“You get 25 practices leading up to the first game,” Schiano said. “So this is about an eighth of our practices we still have left to prepare for this game. They’re going to be very important.”