Women’s Soccer: No. 3 Rutgers Tops Buffalo 2-1 in home opener

With the win on Sunday afternoon, the Scarlet Knights are now 19-0-1 in their last 20 home openers. After a scoreless 29 minutes, the Bulls / Bisons got on the board first with a goal by Jasmine Guerber. The Knights had seven shots in the first half but were unable to punch any in past Bulls keeper Emily Kelly.

In the opening minute of the second half, the Knights capitalized on a Bulls turnover. Kylie Daigle found Riley Tiernan on the left post and No. 73 easily found the back of the net. The celebration is worth a watch.

At the 55-minute mark, the Knights would take the lead on a goal by Allison Lowrey, who has been relentless in the box to start the season. Bulls keeper Kelly made the initial save but Lowrey pounced on the blocked save, dodged the defender, and sent a beautifully struck ball past Kelly on the second try for a 2-1 Rutgers lead.

The Bulls would not get a shot on goal for the reminder of the match as the Knights completed yet another comeback to move to 4-0 on the young season. Rutgers dominated in shots on goal, 7-1.

Quotable

“That win was full of character,” said head coach Mike O’Neill. “To be down 1-0 in the second half and then get two goals is important. It’s been a long season thus far with our first three on the road and we have some tired players, so we need to take care of ourselves now and get some rest.” Mike O’Neill

Next Up

The Scarlet Knights continue a six-game homestand with Temple on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.