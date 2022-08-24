Women’s Soccer Rises to No. 3 in Latest Poll

After a successful opening week that saw Rutgers travel to Albuquerque and follow up a hard-fought 1-0 win against Mountain West preseason favorite New Mexico with a dominant 5-1 win over UNLV this past Sunday, the Knights find themselves as the third ranked team in the nation in the latest coaches’s poll. This is a jump of three spots from last week.

Junior forward Allison Lowrey was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, scoring the only goal in the match against New Mexico and adding two goals and an assist in Sunday’s win over UNLV.

Crisp passing and a smooth finish. Beautiful way to start '22.



Riley Tiernan ➡️ Sara Brocious ➡️ Allison Lowrey#WeNeverStop /// #ForeverRutgers pic.twitter.com/2sPoA4K40x — RUTGERS WOMEN’S SOCCER (@RUWSoccer) August 19, 2022

The Knights stay on the road, returning to action this Thursday against Providence in Rhode Island before returning home to open their season at Yurcak Field versus Buffalo this Sunday.