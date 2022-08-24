 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Women’s Soccer Rises to No. 3 in Latest Poll

Allison Lowrey Named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

By John Catapano (Spacecat)
Allison Lowrey and Rutgers play New Mexico | August 18th, 2022 | Albuquerque, NM
Rutgers Athletics

After a successful opening week that saw Rutgers travel to Albuquerque and follow up a hard-fought 1-0 win against Mountain West preseason favorite New Mexico with a dominant 5-1 win over UNLV this past Sunday, the Knights find themselves as the third ranked team in the nation in the latest coaches’s poll. This is a jump of three spots from last week.

Junior forward Allison Lowrey was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, scoring the only goal in the match against New Mexico and adding two goals and an assist in Sunday’s win over UNLV.

The Knights stay on the road, returning to action this Thursday against Providence in Rhode Island before returning home to open their season at Yurcak Field versus Buffalo this Sunday.

D1 Coaches Poll 08 23 22
NCAA

