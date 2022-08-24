Ross Scott, Shane Knobloch Excel at U-21 World Championship

The U-21 World Championship concluded on Saturday in Limerick, Ireland as Team USA faced off against Team Canada for the U-21 World Championship. In a hard-fought match that was competitive throughout, Team USA prevailed 12-10. Shane Knobloch helped Team USA earn the Gold medal with a goal. Ross Scott netted two goals for Team Canada, taking home the Silver. Former Rutgers star keeper Colin Kirst’s younger brother, C.J., was the star of the match with 5 goals and an assist for Team USA.

After a 50-goal, 25-assist season, Scott absolutely dominated the tournament and was named The Most Outstanding Attacker. He tallied 17 goals and 11 assists overall and was the top scorer of the three remaining medalist teams. As we look ahead to the 2023 season, Scott has a chance to be the most dominant player in the nation.

Knobloch tallied 7 goals and 3 assists in the tournament for 10 points, third-most on the Team USA roster. Knobloch is one of the most explosive midfielders in the nation and coming off a 32-goal, 17 assist season. will be on many 2023 pre-season awards watch lists.

As Rutgers lacrosse fans, this is truly a golden period for many of us as Coach Brain Brecht continues to elevate the play of the team and we look forward to earning a third consecutive trip to the NCCA tourney this coming spring.

I’ll be providing a roster update this fall, once Rutgers Athletics officially releases a statement on the confirmed portal transfers.