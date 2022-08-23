On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 144: Schedule Breakdown w/ Brian Fonseca of NJ Advance Media

Rutgers Football is about to kickoff its season and the journey for six wins begins.

The Scarlet Knights were featured in the 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl a season ago. Despite the 5-7 record, Rutgers landed a spot when Texas A&M was forced to drop out. Entering 2022, the six-win mark is the goal once again.

Rutgers beat writer Brian Fonseca of NJ Advance Media joined the show to breakdown the schedule for the 2022 and try to navigate a path to six victories. Also, the Women’s Soccer team opened the season in New Mexico while Field Hockey prepares to begin another campaign.

