How Cam Spencer can make immediate impact for Rutgers Basketball

There is a unique feeling around Rutgers Basketball this offseason as there is some activity but not much at the same time, some turnover but consistency at the same time.

Oddly enough, the transfer portal has not played a big role for the Scarlet Knights — or has it?

The transfer portal in college basketball has become similar a free agency period where players can switch schools and be available right away. Rutgers did not lose any players to the transfer portal this offseason so what exactly are the changes? The Scarlet Knights will be without Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker. Caleb McConnell announced his return to Rutgers to join Paul Mulcahy and Cliff Omoruyi.

While Rutgers did not lose players to the transfer portal, they also did not make many moves to add any. Of course, Cam Spencer is the exception.

Spencer spent the last three years at Loyola-Maryland. He led the Patriot League in scoring last season with 18.9 points per game.

With Harper Jr. and Baker out of the equation, the Scarlet Knights will lose leadership and three-point shooting. These are areas that Spencer can contribute right away. He is entering his fourth year and has plenty of experience. Spencer is a player who can have an impact on and off the floor.

As for his shooting, Spencer is a career 38.8% shooter from deep. He fell a bit last season but still shot 35.3%. While his numbers from beyond the arc diminished a bit, Spencer became more aggressive and got to the free throw line. He attempted 3.5 free throws per game, which was up nearly one per game from the previous season. Spencer shot a career-best 85.8% from the charity stripe, which is an area he can help Rutgers immediately.

At 6-foot-4, Spencer has decent size to compete on the wing in the Big Ten. Rutgers is an experienced team with McConnell and Mulcahy returning in the backcourt. Omoruyi will also be entering his third year and second as the primary big man for the Scarlet Knights.

The sign of a good program is consistency. It is clear that Harper Jr. and Baker revitalized this program and will be responsible, along with Steve Pikiell, for bringing basketball back at Rutgers. Now that they are gone, it is important for the Scarlet Knights to continue their success. Spencer is a big addition as Rutgers looks to make another run to the NCAA Tournament.

Spencer coming to Rutgers not only shows that the team is ready to compete once again but it shows that Pikiell is willing to do what it takes, both in recruiting and the transfer portal. As fun as the last three years have been for Rutgers (let’s not forget that this team would have made the big dance in 2020), there is plenty more ahead with the group that is returning.