Meagan McClelland becomes NCAA active leader in shutouts as No. 6 Rutgers blanks New Mexico

It was a special night for No. 6 Rutgers on Thursday as the 2022 campaign began with a 1-0 victory over New Mexico.

For goalkeeper Meagan McClelland, it was historic as she became the NCAA’s active leader in career shutouts with 37. McClelland made three saves, keeping the Lobos off the board for the duration of the game.





With shutout No. 37 last night, Meagan McClelland has a lock on the @NCAASoccer active career lead in clean sheets.#WeNeverStop /// #ForeverRutgers pic.twitter.com/W9TvjEUiM7 — RUTGERS WOMEN’S SOCCER (@RUWSoccer) August 19, 2022

Allison Lowrey found the back of the net in the first half to score what would be the deciding goal in the game. Riley Tiernan delivered a touch pass to Sara Brocious who hit Lowrey in the middle of the field. This marks the seventh-consecutive season-opening victory for the Scarlet Knights.

McClelland continues to add to an incredible career at Rutgers. In 2018, she was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year after playing in all 20 matches, making 19 starts, and notching eight shutouts. As a sophomore, McClelland finished with a career-best 11 shutouts.

Over the course of her career, McClelland has been selected as an All-Big Ten member four times — twice on Second Team and twice on Third Team. She was also named Second Team All-Region in 2019 and Third Team All-Region in 2021.

The Scarlet Knights began what could be another special season with a victory. They will be back in action on Saturday against UNLV.