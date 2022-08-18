Riley Tiernan named to 2022 Hermann Trophy Watch List

Riley Tiernan has been named to the Hermann Award Watch List for the 2022 season.

On Thursday, it was announced that the sophomore forward has been given this honor by coaches votes for the award that recognizes the National Player of the Year. She is the 15th Scarlet Knight in program history to be named to this watch list.

Tiernan continues to add to her recognitions after being added to lists including the United Soccer Coaches National Forwards to Watch and Big Ten Players to Watch. She is also ranked 42nd in Top Drawer Soccer’s Top 100 Players to Watch.

As a freshman, Tiernan started all 25 matches for the Scarlet Knights. She helped lead Rutgers to a 10-0 record in conference play and its first Big Ten title in program history. She finished the season with 29 points on eight goals and a team-high 13 assists.

Tiernan was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, ECAC Rookie of the Year, and a First-Team selection on the All-Big Ten and All-Region teams. She has a chance to completely assert herself as one of the best players in the nation this season.

Rutgers was selected No. 1 in the coaches preseason poll and sixth in the national poll. The Scarlet Knights made a run to the College Cup last season before losing in the National Semi-Finals. In 2022, there are sky-high expectations with some key returners back — led by Tiernan.

The Scarlet Knights begin the season in New Mexico with a Thursday night matchup with the Lobos and Sunday afternoon meeting with UNLV.