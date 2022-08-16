Left-handed pitcher Donovan Zsak signs with Rutgers Baseball

One of the top pitchers in New Jersey is heading to Rutgers.

On Tuesday, it was announced that left-handed pitcher Donovan Zsak has signed with the Scarlet Knights. Perfect Game has Zsak ranked as the 173rd overall prospect in the Class of 2022 and 24th left-handed pitcher. He is also the sixth overall prospect in New Jersey.

Zsak now joins Max Martin, who is ranked as the top player in the state, as elite prospects who have signed with Rutgers.

The St. Joseph Metuchen product had a dominant year on the mound following Tommy John surgery. Zsak tossed 21.2 innings, striking out 49 and pitching to a 0.97 ERA as a senior.

“Donovan is an impact LHP with a bright future,” head coach Steve Owens said. “We are excited that he will be joining a terrific group of incoming talented players as we continue to grow our program. He has a chance to be very special.”

Zsak will join a staff that includes Drew Conover, who will join Rutgers as a transfer after forgoing a professional contract with the Detroit Tigers.

During his senior year, Zsak was equipped with a fastball that topped out in the mid-90s. He has a chance to be an instant contributor for the Scarlet Knights as a true freshman during the 2023 season.