Episode No. 143: Training Camp Talk With Chris Iseman of USA Today Network, Women’s Soccer Ranked No. 1 Preseason

Training camp is well underway and Rutgers Football has position battles and question marks all over the field. From the quarterbacks to linebackers, the Scarlet Knights will use scrimmages to answer the questions heading into Week 1 against Boston College.

Chris Iseman of USA Today Network joins the show to breakdown these battles and answer some of the hard-hitting questions.

Rutgers Women’s Soccer lands No. 1 in the 2022 Big Ten Preseason Coaches Poll after a conference title in 2021. The team was able to make a run to the College Cup and will have high expectations once again.

