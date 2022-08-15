Rutgers Women’s Soccer voted No. 1 in 2022 Big Ten Preseason Coaches Poll

The Rutgers Women’s Soccer team solidified itself as one of the best teams in the nation last season. Now, the expectations remain sky-high heading into 2022.

The Scarlet Knights have been voted No. 1 in the Big Ten Preseason Coaches Poll, which was released on Monday. This marks the first time in Rutgers’ history that a program has been voted No. 1. It also marks a first in the Big Ten as Rutgers and Penn State finished tied for the top spot.

The coaches also selected players to watch for the upcoming season and Rutgers landed three on the list — grad goalkeeper Meagan McClelland, junior midfielder Sara Brocious, and sophomore forward Riley Tiernan.

The Scarlet Knights won its first Big Ten title in program history in 2021. They finished 10-0 during the regular season and were able to make a run to the College Cup, before losing in the National Semi-Final to No. 1 Florida State.

In 2021, McClelland was named Third Team All-Big Ten and All-Region. She recorded 13 shutouts and finished with 83 saves on the year. Brocious started every game for the Scarlet Knights and finished with 14 points, which was fifth on the team. She also logged the second most time on the field with 1,976 minutes.

Tiernan has a chance to take another step toward being one of the best players in the Big Ten. She was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year last season while also earning ECAC Rookie of the Year honors and United Soccer Coaches First Team All-Region. Tiernan scored eight goals and led the team with 13 assists.

Rutgers made a run to the Big Ten Championship Game for the third time in program history and played in its 10th consecutive NCAA Tournament. The Scarlet Knights have also been ranked No. 6 nationally preseason. The team will return nine starters and 17 letterwinners from last year’s team. This includes nine All-Conference selections.

2022 BIG TEN WOMEN’S SOCCER PRESEASON POLL

1. Rutgers/Penn State

3. Michigan

4. Wisconsin

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan State

7. Purdue

8. Iowa

9. Minnesota

10. Indiana

11. Northwestern

12. Nebraska

13. Maryland

14. Illinois