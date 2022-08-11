Knobloch and Scott Compete in the 2022 U-21 World Lacrosse Tournament

Team USA defeated Team Canada 7-5 at the University of Limerick in Limerick, Ireland in Wednesday’s opening matchup of the U21 World Lacrosse Tournament. Of interest to Scarlet Knight fans, Shane Knobloch is playing for Team USA and Ross Scott for Team Canada. Due to the tournament being postponed last season because of the pandemic, tournament officials raised the upper age limit to U21 for 2022.

The Rutgers men’s team wrapped up a historic season this past Memorial Day weekend, appearing in their first Final Four before ultimately succumbing to Cornell. Knobloch and Scott both earned All-American honors this past season. Sophomore Knobloch tallied 32 goals and 17 assist while junior Scott racked up 50 goals, 25 assists and 32 ground balls, tying for most single-season goals in RU history.

In Wednesday’s first-round matchup, Scott netted Team Canada’s 5th and final goal while Knobloch tallied an assist for Team USA. Team USA won a whopping 12 of 15 face-offs. Scarlet Knight fans can certainly relate to the struggles of Team Canada as we hope coach Brecht and his staff can improve Rutgers’s face-off unit in 2023.

Thursday Second-round Updates

Both Scott and Knobloch entered the scoring column. Scott tallied 2 goals and 1 assist in Team Canada’s 18-3 rout of Australia and Knobloch scored Team USA’s first goal of the day, as they went on to rout England 17-3.

Team USA is back in action Saturday against Haudenosaunee and Team Canada takes on England Sunday. You can learn more about Haudenosaunee Nation here.

How Teams are Seeded