Former Texas A&M edge Jahzion Harris to transfer to Rutgers

It has been years in the making and it seems as though Jahzion Harris will end up in Piscataway after all.

The former Texas A&M edge rusher is expected to transfer to Rutgers this fall, according to Matt Zenitz of On3. Harris was a four-star prospect coming out of the Class of 2021, who the Scarlet Knights had great interest in at the time of his recruitment.

Former Texas A&M EDGE Jahzion Harris is set to transfer to Rutgers, sources tell @on3sports.



Harris, a New York native who’s from about an hour away from the Rutgers campus, was a Class of 2021 four-star recruit.https://t.co/Oi2dzS4XGt — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) August 1, 2022

Harris chose the Aggies after narrowing his decision down to a final five that consisted of Ohio State, Michigan, LSU, and Rutgers. He appeared in two games for Texas A&M, making four tackles and adding a sack during his action.

The deadline to enter the transfer portal came on May 1. Harris decided to transfer following this deadline and will now require a waiver to be able to play this season. If he does not get this, Harris will be required to sit out this season. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

The Brooklyn native expressed interest in playing closer to home and this will land him at Rutgers. He attended Erasmus Hall and is one of many to go from this high school to the Scarlet Knights.

Harris joins Aron Cruickshank, Moses Walker, Sean Ryan, Christian Izien, and Kessawn Abraham as Erasmus Hall alum on the current Scarlet Knights’ roster.

If Harris is granted this waiver, he will makeup for the loss of Mohamed Toure on the edge, who suffered a season-ending knee injury during spring practices. The addition of Harris will bolster an already strong unit for the Scarlet Knights heading into the 2022 season.