Antonio Chol commits to Rutgers Basketball, will reclassify to join team for 2022-2023 season

Rutgers has made a late addition to the roster for the 2022-2023 season.

Antonio Chol, a three-star forward from Minnesota Prep, announced his commitment to Rutgers on Friday afternoon. According to Jerry Carino of Gannett, Chol will reclassify to become part of the 2022 class so he can join the Scarlet Knights next season. He is an original member of the Class of 2023.

Chol originally committed to Loyola Marymount last summer but rescinded this decision when he transferred to Minnesota Prep. Chol chose to join the Scarlet Knights over Akron, St. Bonaventure, Buffalo, and New Mexico.

Chol is now the 12th scholarship player for the Scarlet Knights. Steve Pikiell had two open spots this offseason and it benefits the team to fill one of them. It is likely that Chol will be the final addition to the roster heading into next season.

At 6-foot-8, Chol brings some more size to Rutgers. He is extremely athletic for his size and can be a strong two-way player. Chol has great length and can compete on the defensive end of the floor. He will be a depth piece for the Scarlet Knights to develop during his first season on campus.

Chol now joins Cliff Omoruyi, Dean Reiber, and Antwone Woolfolk as options for the Scarlet Knights down low.