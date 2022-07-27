Linebacker Drew Singleton appeals for reinstatement from NCAA, hopes to return for 2022 season

INDIANAPOLIS — Rutgers linebacker Drew Singleton is awaiting a response from the NCAA regarding an appeal to return to Piscataway, head coach Greg Schiano said on Wednesday during Big Ten Media Days.

Singleton’s initial waiver request was denied and now the team awaits a decision on his appeal. Schiano believes that Singleton deserves the chance to come back.

“Here’s a guy that wants to come back, provide for his family, he wants to get his master’s,” Schiano said. “He has an opportunity to do that. He’s an inner-city Newark kid. And we’re going to deny him that right? I hope not.”

Singleton decided to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft and sign an agent following Rutgers’ season finale. The Scarlet Knights received a bid to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at the last minute once Texas A&M pulled out of the game. Singleton decided to suit up but suffered an injury that hindered his progress in preparing for the draft.

Singleton finished with 59 tackles last season and would bolster a unit that will see plenty of turnover from last season. Many players decide to forgo bowl games if they are preparing for a professional career. Singleton did not take that route and Schiano believes there is something to be said for that.

“He deserves to be back. He got injured playing on eight days’ notice for his school,” Schiano said. “Think about how many guys didn’t play in bowls. The NCAA, they keep talking to us and the league keeps talking to us, ‘You go to a bowl, your guys need to play in the bowls.’”

Schiano said that Singleton did receive training expensives from his agent but returned the money once he decided he wanted to return to Rutgers.

Not only will the return of Singleton help Rutgers on the field but Schiano believes that it would continue to move college football in the right direction.

“Drew is going to help us, without a doubt,” Schiano said. “If he doesn’t get to play, that’s an example of some of the issues we have right now in college athletics.”