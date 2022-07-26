How to watch Rutgers during the 2022 Big Ten Media Days

INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten is the next conference in line beginning media days ahead of the 2022 season.

On Wednesday, Greg Schiano and three Rutgers players will address the media at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The head coach of the Scarlet Knights will be joined by punter Adam Korsak, safety Avery Young, and tight end Johnny Langan.

Schiano is scheduled to appear at the podium in the middle of six other Big Ten coaches that will speak on day two. He will be slotted from 11:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Players will speak with Dave Revsine, Gerry DiNardo and Howard Griffith during B1G Live: B1G Football Media Day beginning at 1 p.m.

How To Watch

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

When: Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. ET, Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fox Sports

Big Ten Media Days Schedule (All Times ET)

Tuesday, July 26

10:15 - 11:00 a.m. — Kevin Warren, Big Ten Commissioner

11:00 - 11:15 a.m. — Scott Frost, Nebraska

11:15 - 11:30 a.m. — Michael Locksley, Maryland

11:30 - 11:45 a.m. — P.J. Fleck, Minnesota

11:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. — Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

12:00 - 12:15 p.m. — Tom Allen, Indiana

12:15 - 12:30 p.m. — Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern

12:30 - 12:45 p.m. — Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

Wednesday, July 27

11:00 - 11:15 a.m. — Jeff Brohm, Purdue

11:15 - 11:30 a.m. — Bret Bielema, Illinois

11:30 - 11:45 a.m. — Mel Tucker, Michigan State

11:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. — Greg Schiano, Rutgers

12:00 - 12:15 p.m. — James Franklin, Penn State

12:15 - 12:30 p.m. — Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

12:30 - 12:45 p.m. — Ryan Day, Ohio State