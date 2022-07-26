How to watch Rutgers during the 2022 Big Ten Media Days

INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten is the next conference in line beginning media days ahead of the 2022 season.
On Wednesday, Greg Schiano and three Rutgers players will address the media at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The head coach of the Scarlet Knights will be joined by punter Adam Korsak, safety Avery Young, and tight end Johnny Langan.
Schiano is scheduled to appear at the podium in the middle of six other Big Ten coaches that will speak on day two. He will be slotted from 11:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Players will speak with Dave Revsine, Gerry DiNardo and Howard Griffith during B1G Live: B1G Football Media Day beginning at 1 p.m.
How To Watch
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
When: Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. ET, Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET
TV: Big Ten Network
Stream: Fox Sports
Big Ten Media Days Schedule (All Times ET)
Tuesday, July 26
10:15 - 11:00 a.m. — Kevin Warren, Big Ten Commissioner
11:00 - 11:15 a.m. — Scott Frost, Nebraska
11:15 - 11:30 a.m. — Michael Locksley, Maryland
11:30 - 11:45 a.m. — P.J. Fleck, Minnesota
11:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. — Kirk Ferentz, Iowa
12:00 - 12:15 p.m. — Tom Allen, Indiana
12:15 - 12:30 p.m. — Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern
12:30 - 12:45 p.m. — Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
Wednesday, July 27
11:00 - 11:15 a.m. — Jeff Brohm, Purdue
11:15 - 11:30 a.m. — Bret Bielema, Illinois
11:30 - 11:45 a.m. — Mel Tucker, Michigan State
11:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. — Greg Schiano, Rutgers
12:00 - 12:15 p.m. — James Franklin, Penn State
12:15 - 12:30 p.m. — Paul Chryst, Wisconsin
12:30 - 12:45 p.m. — Ryan Day, Ohio State
Loading comments...